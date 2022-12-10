MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, 32-year-old Marquis Brisson was last seen on the 11900 block of Southwest 32nd Street, Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, khaki pants and no shoes. Police did not provide his height or weight.

Investigators said Brisson may be suffering from a medical episode.

Officials urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.

