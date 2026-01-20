CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Authorities say 32-year-old Thomas O’Brien was last seen near Northwest 28th Street and University Drive while he was out jogging, Jan. 11.

O’Brien is believed to be without his phone, wallet or keys.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a green emblem, gray shorts over gray sweatpants, a white Lowe’s-logo hat and white and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Coral Springs Police Department non-emergency line at 954-344-1800 or Detective J. Racine at 954-346-1757.

