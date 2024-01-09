SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old woman.

According to investigators, Yves M. Souverain was last seen by her family at Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes on Dec. 18, 2023.

Souverain is described as standing approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Souverain, who, according to her family, has a mental illness requiring medication, was last in contact with Sunrise Police on Jan. 2, near the 3000 block of Northwest 73rd Avenue in Sunrise. Since then, BSO says she has not been reachable.

Anyone with information on Yves M. Souverain’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.