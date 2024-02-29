TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing from Tamarac.

According to BSO, Frantz Joseph was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at around 9:00 a.m., in the area of 4900 East Sabal Palm Boulevard.

Detectives said he stands about 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to his family, Joseph experiences mental illness and requires medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.