PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Austin Alexander was last seen at his home in the area of 8500 Pines Boulevard on Friday.

Police said he is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, purple sneakers and light blue shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Alexander’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Childress at 954-743-1637.

