MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s assistance in their search for a 31-year-old man who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Jake Alan Redding was last seen in the area of 541 S. State Road 7, at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Redding stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red and blue lettering, and gray shorts or pants.

Detectives said Redding meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

