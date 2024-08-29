FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old man who was reported missing from unincorporated central Broward.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Anthony Mosley was last seen near the 2800 block of Washington Drive, at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 16.

He stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, joggers and black Reebok sneakers.

BSO said that according to the reporting person, he experiences mental illness that requires medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

