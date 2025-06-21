MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s assistance in their search for a 31-year-old man who was reported missing from Margate on Friday.

According to the Margate Police Department, Jake Alan Redding was last seen in the area of 541 S. SR 7, Margate around 3 PM on Friday.

Redding stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red and blue lettering, and gray shorts or pants.

Redding meets the criteria for a “missing endangered adult,” according to police.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Jake Alan Redding is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

