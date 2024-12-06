TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old man who was last seen in Tamarac.

According to BSO, Jacob Ellenberg was last seen near the 7700 block of Northwest 71st Court at around 11 a.m. on Dec. 2.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 11 inches, weighing around 250 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

BSO said that according to his father, he experiences mental illness which requires medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

