LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for three men who, they said, held up a pawn shop in Lauderdale Lakes at gunpoint.

The employees at the Cash America Pawn store, located at 2880 State Road 7, were frozen in fear when the thieves walked in, just before 5 p.m., March 10.

Surveillance video showed one suspect drawing his gun and pointing it at an employee.

Investigators said the first crook entered the store and posed as a customer.

“In the beginning, the subject wearing a blue, black and white jacket appears to be looking around and interested in buying jewelry,” said a Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. “Moments later, you can see the other two subjects entering the store. That is when the first subject produces a handgun.”

All three men rushed behind the counter, forcing employees to open the registers.

“The subject holding the handgun pointed it at the employees,” said the BSO spokesperson.

The crooks were seen attempting to bash open the glass counter to take anything they could from the display cases.

“Another angle of the camera captures one of the subjects smashing the display cases and taking the items inside,” said the BSO spokesperson. “In the end, all three fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.”

According to police, the trio left in a blue four-door Kia with the Florida tag QFPL03.

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS).

