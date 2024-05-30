CENTRAL BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities are searching for a 29-year-old man who has been reported missing from Broward County.

According to BSO, Jason Blanc was last seen in the 5000 block of Northwest 43rd Court in unincorporated Central Broward on Monday, May 6.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 8 inches, weighing around 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He has the words “MOB,” “Fear God” and “Alliance” tattooed on his chest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

