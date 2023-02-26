PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 28-year-old woman who went missing in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Arnelle Jessamy went missing from her home at around noon on Friday.

Detectives did not provide a physical description of Jessamy or specify what she was last seen wearing.

Investigators said she was last seen driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with the Florida tag JABR25.

Officials urge anyone with information on Jessamy’s whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

