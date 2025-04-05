PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, James Fluellen was last seen riding a bicycle along the 400 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, at around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fluellen stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and has a tattoo of a cross on the right side of his face. The 28-year-old was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

Detectives said Fluellen meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

