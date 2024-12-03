LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Clauphia Alcius was last seen near the 5000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard at around 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 5 inches, weighing around 199 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dress with multicolor ends at the bottom and aviator-style glasses.

According to detectives, she experiences mental illness and is not taking her medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.