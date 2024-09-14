MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, 26-year-old Sofia DiTrapano was last seen in the area of 2800 Lakeview Terrace on Friday evening.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

DiTrapano may be traveling in a silver 2014 Hyundai Tucson with the Virginia license plate TWS5581.

Detectives said she meets the criteria of a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

