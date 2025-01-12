MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in their search for a missing endangered adult from Margate.

26-year-old Imani Shenia Robertson was last seen at her home in Margate, FL, by family on January 9, 2025, at approximately 1:00 pm.

Imani Robertson is described as a Black female with short black hair, burns on both sides of her face, a small tattoo on her right inner wrist, and two birthmarks on her stomach.

She stands at approximately five feet and three inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black top and black leggings.

Last contact from Imani Robertson to family was via telephone on Saturday at approximately 10:00 pm from a business located at 645 W Boynton Beach Blvd.

Imani Shenia Robertson meets the criteria for a missing endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

