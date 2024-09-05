DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was last seen over nine months ago in Deerfield Beach.

According to BSO, Annmarie Conlon was last seen near the 600 block of Northeast 44th Street on Nov. 26 of last year.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 8 inches, weighing around 105 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. According to detectives, she has a tattoo of praying hands on her right ankle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.