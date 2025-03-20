POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was last seen in August in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, Savannah Lyon was last seen near the 1400 block of Powerline Road in August 2024.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 7 inches, weighing 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. BSO said that according to her family, she has multiple tattoos including flowers and a skeleton.

Detectives say the family recently reported Lyon missing to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

