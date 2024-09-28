TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help locating a man who was reported missing from Tamarac.

26-year-old Treqjuan Holden was last seen at around 9 p.m. Friday in the 7400 block of Northwest 75th Street.

Treqjaun Holden stands at 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gold hooded sweatshirt paired with black sweatpants and white shoes.

According to his family, Holden is autistic and partially verbal.

Anyone with information on Holden’s whereabouts should contact 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

