PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Delores Eloise Bowe was last seen in the area of Northwest 104th Avenue and Eighth Street, at around 4:45 p.m., Saturday.

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown outfit with a black collar and black, white and light blue stripes.

Detectives said Bowe is bipolar and schizophrenic, and it is unknown whether or not she is taking her medication. They believe she is possibly hallucinating and experiencing paranoia.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

