OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to BSO, Zion Coleman was last seen in the area of 5700 North Dixie Highway at around 6 a.m., Sunday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 7 inches, weighing around 250 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and grey leggings and carrying a white and pink tote bag with pink handles. She also has facial tattoos.

BSO said that according to her family, she “is a person living with mental illness.”

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

