LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Bethie Souffrant was last seen near the 3700 block of Northwest 25th Street at around 1:20 p.m., Tuesday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet tall, weighing around 125 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown skirt, tank top and leopard print glasses.

BSO said that according to her family, she experiences mental illness, which requires medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

