FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Dieula Jean Pierre, who has been reported missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to detectives, Jean Pierre was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, near 300 Terminal Drive at FLL.

She was reportedly wearing a blue and white dress along with a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of her disappearance.

Described as weighing approximately 110 pounds, standing at 5 feet 2 inches tall, Jean Pierre has black hair and brown eyes.

According to her family, she suffers from mental illness and communicates exclusively in Creole.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Jean Pierre’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or reach out to the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

