OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 25-year-old man who was reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Taheem Isaiha Nance was last seen along the 2300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 10.

Nance stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and sweatpants.

Nance’s family told detectives that he experiences mental illness.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

