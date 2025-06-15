MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s assistance in their search for a 25-year-old man who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Frank Mishko was last seen by his father at his home along the 6600 block of Winfield Boulevard, at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Mishko stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a T-shirt of unknown color and blue jeans at the time of his disappeance.

Investigators said he left on his bicycle and had a black bakcpack with him.

Dtectives said Mishko meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

