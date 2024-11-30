COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a young man who was reported missing from Coconut Creek.

Coconut Creek Police issued a Purple Alert for 25-year-old Charles Taliaferro, Saturday afternoon.

A Purple Alert is a state designation issued for missing adults who have been diagnosed with a cognitive or mental disability that is unrelated to Alzheimer’s, dementia or substance use disorder.

According to detectives, Taliaferrowas last seen on Friday at his home in na unspecified part of Coconut Creek.

Police said his family is worried about him and would like for him to come back home.

Officials urge anyone with information on Taliaferro’s whereabouts to call Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700.

