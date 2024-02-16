TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old man who has been reported missing from Tamarac.

BSO said that Matthew Robinson was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, in the 7400 block of North University Drive in Tamarac.

Described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, he has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

According to detectives, family members said that Robinson experiences mental illness, requires medication and is missing his left arm.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.