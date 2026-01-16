POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 24-year-old man reported missing from Pompano Beach.

Detectives said Jay Michael Cashman was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday, near the 20 block of South Federal Highway.

Cashman is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 165 pounds, authorities said.

He has black hair, brown eyes and several distinctive tattoos, including the words “send help” on his knuckles, an octopus on his chest, a blue fin tuna fish on his shoulder, a compass on the right side of his neck and a tiger on his left thigh.

Investigators said Cashman was last seen wearing a white sweater, black pants and white shoes.

According to his mother, Cashman experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information about Cashman’s whereabouts is urged to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or call the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

