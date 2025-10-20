DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a young woman who went missing from Deerfield Beach over a week ago.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Nathalie Dieumercy was last seen near the 700 block of Southeast First Way, at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11. She was reported missing this past Friday.

Dieumercy stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.