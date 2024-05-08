POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman who was last seen in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, Joy Watkins was last seen in the 2100 block of Northwest Fourth Street at around 11:15 a.m., Tuesday.

She is described as standing at 4 feet, 7 inches, weighing 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

BSO said that according to her family, Watkins has an intellectual disability.

Anyone with information on Watkins’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.