FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a young man who was reported missing from West Palm Beach.

According to West Palm Beach Police, 21-year-old Nicholas Cappadoro was last seen getting off a train at the Brightline Station in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

Although he went missing from West Palm Beach, Cappadoro may currently be in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood or elsewhere in Broward County, investigators said.

Cappadoro stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case number 10140.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.