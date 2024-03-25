FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man who was last seen in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Havin Morris was visiting South Florida from out of state for spring break and was last seen overnight Saturday night in the 200 block SW 2nd Street.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 7 inches and weighing around 175 pounds. Police said that he was last seen wearing a blue polo and khaki pants.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.