DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a young woman who was reported missing from Davie.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 20-year-old Anjali Gosine near a Broward College building located at 3400 SW 35th St., at around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Gosine stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white shirt and pants at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said Gosine was last seen driving a white 2026 Hyundai Elantra with the Florida tag FSHD86. According to her family, she experiences mental illness.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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