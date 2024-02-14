CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old man who has been reported missing from Coral Springs.

Police said that Gidwens Moline is considered “endangered” and was last seen on foot near Ramblewood and Riverside Drive on Jan. 27.

He is described as standing at approximately 5 feet, 11 inches weighing 170-180 pounds.

According to police, Moline may frequent local parks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coral Springs Police at 954-344-1800.

