CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police are looking for a 20-year-old who has gone missing.

Kenfort Louis was last seen on Monday, around 7 p.m. in the area of 10900 Block of Royal Palm Blvd.

**MISSING & ENDANGERED PERSON** Kenfort Louis, 20 yrs old, was last seen today, 3/4/24, around 7p.m., in the area of 10900 block of Royal Palm Blvd. Kenfort is 5ft 11in and 240lbs & was last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants. If anyone sees him please call 954-344-1800 pic.twitter.com/PpIZKiUdZa — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) March 5, 2024

Louis is five foot and 11 inches and weighs 240 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, police urge them to call 954-344-1800

