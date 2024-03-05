CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police are looking for a 20-year-old who has gone missing.
Kenfort Louis was last seen on Monday, around 7 p.m. in the area of 10900 Block of Royal Palm Blvd.
Louis is five foot and 11 inches and weighs 240 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, police urge them to call 954-344-1800
