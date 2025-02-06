FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old man missing from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to BSO, Philip Bolsius was last heard from around 6 p.m., Wednesday at FLL.

He is described as standing at 6 feet, weighing 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants.

BSO said that according to his family, he has a medical condition and takes medication.

Anyone with information on Bolsius’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

