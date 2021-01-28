Search underway for 2 women who stole pricey wine bottles from Miramar Publix

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for two women who, they said, stole several bottles of wine from a Publix in Miramar.

Surveillance stills released by Miramar Police show the subjects holding the bottles inside the supermarket, located on Miramar Parkway, near Flamingo Road, Jan. 11.

Investigators said the duo took off with the merchandise, totaling more than $360.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

