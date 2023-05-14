PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for two teenage girls who were reported missing in Pembroke Park.

According to Pembroke Park Police, 15-year-old Yudanys Fernanda Pineda and 14-year-old Abigail Merida Restrepo were last seen leaving their home in an unspecified part of Pembroke Park at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Pineda stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Restrepo stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and also has black hair and brown eyes.

Both teens were last seen wearing beige and yellow Hello Kitty T-shirts and blue jean shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call Pembroke Park Police at 954-966-4600.

