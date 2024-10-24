WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive search is underway in West Park as officers look for the driver and passenger of a stolen Lamborghini that ended up in a residential front yard.

Officers responded to 4601 Southwest 19th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

7’s Metro chopper hovered over the scene showing K9s searching the area, a police helicopter flying around, and a heavy police perimeter.

Officials said the two subjects being looked for stole the luxury car from Aventura.

Neighbors said their calm Wednesday afternoon was interrupted when the white Lamborghini ended up braking in one of their front yards and the people inside took off.

Udell said he was walking out of the house to take his dog on an afternoon walk when he heard the loud sound.

“I think I first heard the loud car and then I looked up and this car, at a high rate of speed, just flew into her yard,” said Eric Udell.

Udell said the subjects who bailed had their faces covered.

“A passenger got out first and my brother said he looked at him. He had a mask over his mouth and hoodie on and you just see his eyes,” he said.

Others detailed their scary experience.

“I saw some dudes pull up very fast. I was so, so nervous because I thought it was going to hit the house,” said a young girl.

“So they ran to the side of the house through the backyard, came out pretty much by me,” said another neighbor.

That is when the foot pursuit began for the two thieves.

Despite the subjects leaving behind a messy and deep track in the yard, as of 10 p.m., it is unclear if the officers ended up finding them.

Neighbors said they were shaken by what they saw.

“I was nervous because like, I’m like, I never seen that before,” said another young girl.

“Hey, if they came in the house, my family and everything, I was definitely going to take care of (it). I’m going to tell the police ‘Ya’ll have to arrest me but that’s family.’ I’m not going to let no one hurt my family. Definitely won’t,” said Udell.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The stolen vehicle has since been towed away.

Detectives from both Pembroke Park and Aventura have yet to provide an update on this incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call either Aventura or Pembroke Park Police.

