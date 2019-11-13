Search underway for 2 in connection to Miramar business break-ins

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two subjects in connection to break-ins at two businesses in Miramar.

Surveillance video shows one of the perpetrators busting through a roof in order to gain entrance into a warehouse located near the Florida Turnpike and Northwest 57th Avenue , Monday night.

The footage also captured the other intruder crawling on the floor.

According to Miramar Police, the duo did some damage to that business and a neighboring one. However, they left empty-handed.

