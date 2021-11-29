WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for two men who, they said, robbed a beauty supply store at gunpoint in Wilton Manors.

Wilton Manors Police on Monday released surveillance video of the incident that took place at the business located between North Andrews Avenue and Northwest 25th Avenue, Nov. 16.

The subjects are seen calmly walking into the store before they move out of frame. Investigators said this is when they robbed an employee at gunpoint.

Moments later, they are seen walking back into the frame as they calmly walk out of the store.

Police said they took off in a small black sedan with tinted windows.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

