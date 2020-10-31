Search underway for 2 brothers who went missing in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two young brothers who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 11-year-old Alando Brown and 7-year-old Tavaris Johnson were last seen along the 400 block of Northwest 13th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Brown stands 5 feet tall and weighs around 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and dark pants.

Johnson stands 4 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Officials said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police urge anyone with information about the boys’ whereabouts to call 954-764-HELP or their local police department.

