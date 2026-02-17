FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help locating 19-year-old Angelina Anderson.

Detectives say Anderson was last seen on Friday, Feb. 13, near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in Fort Lauderdale.

Anderson stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to her family, Anderson experiences cognitive limitations.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

