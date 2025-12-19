FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office say Juwon J. McGraw, 19, was last seen at Broward Health Imperial Point Hospital on North Federal Highway at around 11:15 a.m., Wednesday.

McGraw stands at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to McGraw’s mother, he experiences mental illness and was last seen wearing a green shirt, beige shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information on McGraw’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox