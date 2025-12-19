FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office say Juwon J. McGraw, 19, was last seen at Broward Health Imperial Point Hospital on North Federal Highway at around 11:15 a.m., Wednesday.

McGraw stands at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to McGraw’s mother, he experiences mental illness and was last seen wearing a green shirt, beige shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information on McGraw’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

