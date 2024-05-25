POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a young man who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 19-year-old Zachary Attilus was last seen near the 200 block of Southeast First Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Attilus stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and dark colored pants.

Attilus’ family told detectives that he is on the autism spectrum.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

