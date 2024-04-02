MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old man who has been reported missing from Margate.

Margate Police said that Davalio Anderson was last seen in the area of 6004 Coral Lake Drive in Margate by his grandmother at around 12:30 p.m., Monday.

He is described as being tall with a slim build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with a Mountaineers logo, and blue sweatpants.

Police said that he was driving a White Kia Sedan, bearing Florida Tag #RFBC24.

According to authorities, Anderson meets the criteria for a “missing endangered adult.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davalio Anderson is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111

