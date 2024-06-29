MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a young man who was reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, 19-year-old Prynce Travon Clark pedaled away from the area of the 3600 block of Bahama Drive in Miramar on a blue and gray bicycle at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and has not been heard from since.

Detectives believe he may currently be in the Pembroke Pines area.

Clark stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police said Clark is in immediate need of his medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miramar Police Detective Sanchez at 954-602-4000 or Detective C. Smith at casmith@miramarpd.org.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.