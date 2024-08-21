WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a young man who was reported missing from Weston.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 18-year-old Jacob Sylvestre was last seen along the 100 block of Riviera Circle, at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sylvestre stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants and black slides.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

