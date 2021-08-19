DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Davie.

According to Davie Police, Vance Kelly Warner was last seen at Vista View Park at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said the teen, who was recently diagnosed with autism, left track and field practice unnoticed.

Warner stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last see wearing a gray Nike T-shirt, black running shorts and blue running shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200.

