PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old who has been reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Emmanuel Romeo Galaviz was last seen in the area of Southwest 68th Avenue and Southwest Sixth Street on Tuesday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, pink Crocs and a Superman backpack.

Police said that he made “concerning statements about harming himself.”

If you have any information of his whereabouts, please contact 954-743-1809 or 954-431-2200.

